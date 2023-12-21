Sad to report the passing of promoter Andre Kut at the age of 71. Kut had a great love for professional boxing and worked in the business as a trainer, manager and promoter. His KEA Boxing company ran regular shows for more than a decade in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Kut was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 2013.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.