WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and challenger Callum Smith faced off at the final press conference for their world title clash on ESPN Saturday night at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Artur Beterbiev: “I’m excited, just like I am for every fight. For this fight, we prepared like we usually do, which is at 100 percent…I’m focused on this fight. I’m happy that my supporters are coming to watch us. But I have things to do.”

Callum Smith: “This will be exciting. He’s a very good fighter. He’s a three-belt champion, so his achievements speak for themselves. But, I believe in myself. I always have. I believe that the best version of me can beat anyone in the world. I fully stand by that.”

The proceedings were all business with no handshake after the face-off. Beterbiev reportedly is upset at Smith for allegedly misrepresenting an “atypical” VADA test he (Beterbiev) had in December. Beterbiev was cleared after follow-up testing proved negative. An “atypical” result is different than an “adverse finding” and doesn’t necessarily represent use of a banned substance.