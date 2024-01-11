AGON Sports won an IBF purse bid today for the right to promote the IBF junior middleweight title fight between “Golden” Jack Culcay and Bakhram Murtazaliev. By bidding $666,300, AGON Sports trumped Murtazaliev’s promoter, who offered $500,000. Culcay-Murtazaliev will most likely take place on April 6th in Falkensee, Germany. The title is currently vacant after being relinquished by Jermell Charlo last month.

