AGON Sports won an IBF purse bid today for the right to promote the IBF junior middleweight title fight between “Golden” Jack Culcay and Bakhram Murtazaliev. By bidding $666,300, AGON Sports trumped Murtazaliev’s promoter, who offered $500,000. Culcay-Murtazaliev will most likely take place on April 6th in Falkensee, Germany. The title is currently vacant after being relinquished by Jermell Charlo last month.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I think they overbid by $666,300
That is a ton for that fight. Is Culcay THAT popular in Germany?