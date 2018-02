By Gabriel F. Cordero



On Tuesday in Mexico City, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman recognized WBC super middleweight world champion David “Bandera Roja” Benavidez at the weekly press meeting. Also on hand was Benavidez’ father Jose and his promoter Sampson Lewkowicz.

Benavidez successfully defended his title on Saturday in Las Vegas with a dominating unanimous decision win over Ronald Gavril.