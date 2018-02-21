“Bomba” debuts on Telemundo Friday

The Boxeo TELEMUNDO series opens 2018 with another chapter of the famed Puerto Rico vs. Mexico boxing rivalry. Former amateur standout and current WBO #15 world ranked Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (19-2-1, 12KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico will make his Telemundo main event debut this Friday. His opponent will be former world title challenger and Telemundo favorite Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-5, 5 KOs) of Mexico.



This will be the 11th appearance for Rodriguez in a main event on the network. The 10 round bout will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida with the WBO regional flyweight title at stake. Promoter of the event is Tuto Zabala Jr. of All Star Boxing, Inc.

Gonzalez entered the professional ranks with high expectations. The local crowd will be packed with his countryman supporting him, Rodriguez will not be fazed having fought in Florida successfully multiple times over the last few years.

What do you know about your opponent Rodriguez?

I have seen him fight and he likes to come straight ahead. He is a solid fighter and his style of fighting is very effective for him. I have prepared well for this fight and am ready to win this title.

What is your style of fighting for those who have not seen you fight?

I like to box and control the action. There are times in the fight that I will stand and trade as well. I like to pick my spots on when I trade.

Do you feel that Rodriguez having fought for a world title fight gives him the edge in experience going into this fight?

I feel that the fact that he fought for a world title is a valuable experience for sure. However, I fought a former world champion in Giovanni Segura which I learned a lot from that fight as well. I also had a very extensive amateur career.

Speaking of the Segura fight. It was your first major test in the famed Mexico vs Puerto Boxing rivalry. What are the emotions being in another one of those bouts?

I can tell you it is very emotional. So much so that in the Segura fight I got off track of the gameplan. Lessoned learned though and I will be much better this go round.

How are you at 5ft2 able to outbox much taller and longer opponents?

There are certain things that I have picked up over the years with experience. Knowing that exact moment when to throw or when to sit back and counter. I know many different ways of how to outbox much taller and longer opponents.

What kind of fight should the viewers expect on Friday?

The emotions will be high giving the rivalry alone. I can tell you for my part It will be very entertaining whether it be me boxing or the times when I stand and trade.

* * *

Olympians Antonio Vargas (5-0-3 KO’s) of Kissimmee, Florida and Jeyvier Cintron (2-0-1 KO) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico will be on the undercard in separate bouts. Vargas and Cintron bouts are brought to you by Top Rank in association with All Star Boxing, Inc. The main event Jonathan Bomba Gonzalez vs Ricardo Meserito Rodriguez will be televised LIVE at 11:35pm on the Telemundo Network. Check your local listings. Tickets on sale now, Ticketmaster.com or ohpark.com