Barry: Parker on track for great performance

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking good in training for the March 31 showdown in Cardiff, Wales against IBF, WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua according to trainer Kevin Barry. “Joe has been very disciplined and on point. His body looks really good. He is in much better shape already than he was for the Hughie Fury fight,” Barry told Stuff.”He’s doing some great strength and conditioning work, I’m confident we are on track for a very good performance.

“We both believe this is the right time to fight Anthony Joshua. If we don’t get the result that we think we are going to get, it’s because we’re simply not good enough. There is no other reason. If we don’t beat him, it’s because he is the better fighter. But we are both very confident, we like where we are at, we are excited by the magnitude of this challenge. I’ve said all along, the bigger the challenge will bring the best out of Joseph.”