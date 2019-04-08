By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Thai super-light prospect and WBC ABCO champ Atchariya Wirojansunobol (12-0, 5 KOs) was scheduled to meet also unbeaten Japanese youth titlist Andy Hiraoka (12-0, 9 KOs) in a non-title eight rounder supporting three-time world titlist Akira Yaegashi’s tune-up bout with Thailand’s Sahaphap Bunop in the main event today (April 8) in Tokyo, Japan.

Atchariya, however, was arrested by the Thai police just before his departure from Bangkok to Tokyo on Saturday. We, in Japan, are trying to investigate the reason of his arrest through the Thai matchmaker/interpreter, but Atchariya reportedly might have a previous criminal record. Atchariya is handled/managed by former world flyweight ruler Amnat Ruenroeng, who was about to accompany his boxer to Japan.