Patrick Wojcicki (13-0-1, 4 KOs) retained his IBF Intercontinental middleweight title with a unanimous points win against the tough Argentine Marcelo Fabian Caceres (18-4, 13 KOs) Saturday night at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Wojcicki had promised to do everything in his power to keep the title in Wolfsburg before the fight, and the 27-year-old stayed true to his word, dropping Caceres twice, in rounds seven and nine, en route to claiming a one-sided points victory, with the three judges scoring the fight 114-112, 117-109 and 115-111 in favor of the Wolfsburg native.

“It was a tough fight,” said an elated Wojcicki after securing his thirteenth professional win and a second successive defense of his IBF title. “Caceres boxed the way we thought he would. He did a good job, but this is my home, this is my city, and no one is going to take my title away from me.”

On the undercard, German middleweight Denis Radovan (12-0-1, 5 KOs) won the vacant IBF European middleweight belt by beating Ronny Mittag (30-4-3, 15 KOs) via split decision (96-94, 96-94, 94-96).

Having fought to a draw in December, both boxers put it all on the line in another entertaining contest, with Radovan’s superior output earning him the victory.

When questioned about a potential showdown with Team Sauerland stablemate Patrick Wojcicki, who topped the bill in Wolfsburg, Radovan answered: “If the fight comes, I will be ready.”

17 year-old Sophie Alisch (2-0, 1 KO) recorded her second professional win with another stunning performance, showcasing her neat footwork and breath-taking hand speed to win all six rounds against her resilient opponent Alina Zaitseva (1-2), while rising super middleweight star Leon Bauer (16-0-1, 9 KOs) beat Mateo Damian Veron (28-22-3, 8 KOs) in a bloody ten-round battle.

Further down the card, Denmark’s Landry Kore (9-0-1, 5 KOs) drew with Switzerland’s Faton Vukshinaj (9-0-2, 6 KOs), Limi Tairi (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Tamas Kozma (6-9-3, 3 KOs) via a third-round knockout, and debutant Nico Piekarski (1-0) claimed a unanimous points win against Michal Vosyka (7-42-1, 4 KOs).