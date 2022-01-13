Tomorrow night, Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing, Carlos Gonzalez of Best Box, Carlos Andres Tello of Tello-Box and Paco Damian of Paco Presents will present “Box & Roll,” the third installment of a six-card series of professional boxing shows at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa Convention Center in the El Panama Hotel in Panama City, Panama.

Broadcast live internationally on TyC Sports and in Panama on TV Max Channel 9, in the night’s 10-round main event, Curundu, Panama’s Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (17-2, 14 KOs) will face Nicolas Polanco (20-1-1, 11 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the WBC Latino silver lightweight title.

In the night’s co-main event, La Banda, Santiago del Estero, Argentina’s Hugo Alberto “Nato” Roldan (20-0-1, 7 KOs) will take on Barranquilla, Colombia’s German Del Castillo (10-1-2, 7 KOs) over 10 rounds for the WBC Latino silver super lightweight title.

Also in action will be a female fighter on the fast track appearing in a televised showdown, as Coachella, California’s former amateur standout Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (4-0, 2 KOs) will take on Santiago de Veraguas, Panama’s Nataly Delgado (8-4-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the WBC Latino flyweight title.