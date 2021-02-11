Several images through social media have shown the physical transformation of former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, who has not fought since December 2019 when he lost the WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Anthony Joshua. In June 2019, he shocked the world by knocking out Joshua at Madison Square Garden, New York, but there was a big difference when he returned to the ring for the rematch later that year and was several pounds over compared to his first fight.
Since that loss, Ruiz has made several changes in his career, most notably joining Team Canelo to train with Eddy Reynoso and focus on losing weight to improve his mobility and boxing style.
He looks leaner and this was confirmed by Jorge Capetillo to Sky Sports this week, while he talked about the motivation Ruiz currently has.
“Being around Canelo Alvarez, who has a great attitude, is a big influence on Andy. His weight has dropped 25 pounds. He looks very lean,” Capetillo noted.
“Andy is a kid. He got distracted. Now I can see he’s calmer with his family. He’s getting back to normal, especially mentally. He’s hungry again. He’s had a taste of what it means to be a world champion – I can see he wants more! But you have to be willing to make sacrifices,” he added.
Now, Ruiz’s goal is to return to the ring but he wants to do it with significant changes that will show his hard work. The boxing world is ready to see the charismatic heavyweight back in business.
In the rematch with Joshua, they kept talking about how much weight he was losing and how his body was going through a drastic transformation and all that. He then shows up to the fight looking fatter than he did in the first fight! Ruiz is just one of those guys who is fat, and will always be fat. It really doesn’t seem to effect his performance that much, just as long as he doesn’t blimp out too much. “He’s hungry again” -Was he never not hungry?
There’s this picture on the internet of Andy Ruiz who looked just as ripped as Mike Tyson did in his prime and I was like NO WAY MAN, that pic has to be photo shopped. In other pics he does look slim but he’s wearing shirts, so hopefully he fights under 245 pounds at most. I know I read somewhere he may fight Chris Arreola sometime this summer but clearly would need a top ten opponent for anyone to take him serious.
oh please, not arreola
Not sure why the big deal, as far as his fighting. AJ needed to haul ass from him to win. Andy didnt take a lot of punishment, just didnt get to let his hands go. He needed to come back with more fights to get his confidence back, just like the ol days.
He should of had a couple of KOs since DEC2019. Not many heavyweights can box on their toes like AJ did so he still matches well with anyone else in Top 10. Capetillo hints its more of a mental issue for Ruiz. Self-sabotage.
As a Mexican heavyweight he can likely get all the dates he wants. Dude just needs to fight.
Oh oohhhh…Ruiz 2.0 is making positive adjustments in his boxing career. Ruiz has a solid chin with fast hands supported by punching power. However, I want to see Ruiz work his jab more while improving his ability to cut off the ring with a mean streak.
Ruiz is one of those cats who can street fight in a Dodger or Raider parking lot, and who can display solid skills in professional boxing. Ruiz is a dual threat fighter (street & ring).
I am looking forward to seeing Ruiz 2.0 in the ring.
Ruiz is a natural fat kid with fast hands and quick reflexes that needs a bit more of imagination on his footwork, and that is what he is trying to get now. He will be a fat kid not matter what he does, but one thing is a fat person with a great amount of extra fat and poorly conditioned (the way he was vs. Joshua in the rematch) and another a well motivated athletic fat kid, in top conditions for a fight.
Andy Ruiz should go for a good name on his return, Charles Martin or Chris Arreola could be a good start I think.
Joshua will never give him another shot. Hearns won’t either. A decent shape Ruiz will beat Joshua 9/10 times maybe more.
I’m a big fan of Andy’s. We haven’t seen the best of him yet. Looking forward to the champs return.