Several images through social media have shown the physical transformation of former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, who has not fought since December 2019 when he lost the WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Anthony Joshua. In June 2019, he shocked the world by knocking out Joshua at Madison Square Garden, New York, but there was a big difference when he returned to the ring for the rematch later that year and was several pounds over compared to his first fight.

Since that loss, Ruiz has made several changes in his career, most notably joining Team Canelo to train with Eddy Reynoso and focus on losing weight to improve his mobility and boxing style.

He looks leaner and this was confirmed by Jorge Capetillo to Sky Sports this week, while he talked about the motivation Ruiz currently has.

“Being around Canelo Alvarez, who has a great attitude, is a big influence on Andy. His weight has dropped 25 pounds. He looks very lean,” Capetillo noted.

“Andy is a kid. He got distracted. Now I can see he’s calmer with his family. He’s getting back to normal, especially mentally. He’s hungry again. He’s had a taste of what it means to be a world champion – I can see he wants more! But you have to be willing to make sacrifices,” he added.

Now, Ruiz’s goal is to return to the ring but he wants to do it with significant changes that will show his hard work. The boxing world is ready to see the charismatic heavyweight back in business.