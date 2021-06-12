Andreev derrota a Fonseca por el Gold de la AMB El invicto peso ligero Roman Andreev (25-0, 17 KOs) se recuperó de una caída en el primer asalto para derrotar a Freddy Fonseca (29-6-1, 20 KOs) por decisión unánime para ganar el cinturón de oro de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo (AMB) el viernes en el Ayuntamiento de Las Vegas en Krasnogorsk, Rusia. El peleador local ganó por puntuaciones de 116-110, 117-109 y 115-111. Entrevista exclusiva: Héctor Camacho Jr. Conferencia de prensa de lanzamiento de Fury-Wilder 3

