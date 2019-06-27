|June 28
ESPN (10PM ET/7PM PT)
Richard Commey vs. Ray Beltran
(IBF lightweight title)
|June 28
ESPN+
Ohara Davies vs. Miguel Vazquez
(jr welterweight)
|June 28
DAZN
Francesco Patera vs. Paul Hyland Jr.
(European lightweight title)
|June 29
Showtime (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Jarmall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams
(WBC interim middleweight title)
Erickson Lubin vs. Zakaria Attou
(WBC super welterweight eliminator)
Eduardo Ramirez vs. Claudio Marrero
(WBA featherweight eliminator)
|June 29
DAZN
Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki
(WBO middleweigtht title)
All I have to say is; “ANDRADE, don’t touch our brother outside the ring!” In the ring fine, but show respect! You started Blabbing-off at the mouth right off the bat! Sulecki should have slugged you after you touched him first!