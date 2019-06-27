Unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and “The Contender” winner Brandon Adams went face-to-face at the final press conference Thursday before they square off this Saturday night in the main event live on SHOWTIME from NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.



Jermall Charlo

“Houston, we’re back. After seven years it feels good to be home and feel the love that this city gives me. I’m thankful to Brandon and his team for stepping up and answering the call. I hope he knows this isn’t going to be easy.

“I plan on delivering something explosive like I always do. I want to give my fans in Houston and around the world a show to remember the rest of their lives.

“I know that Brandon has worked hard with Dub Huntley and Freddie Roach, but I did the same with Ronnie Shields. The work is put in, and I’m ready. I’m going to deliver a statement.

“Right now I’m focused on Brandon Adams and I’ve been focused on him for the last couple of months. We’re going to get the job done Saturday night.

“I have so much more that I want to show and so much more than I want to prove in this sport. Ronnie has taught me so much and we’re here to be explosive and memorable every time we’re in the ring.

“This is a legacy fight for me because I have an opponent coming to my backyard and I’m not letting him take this moment from me.

“Brandon Adams made it to this level, so he’s definitely on my level. This isn’t ‘The Contender’ though, this is ‘The Lions Only Show’.

“Adams has a chance to be able to challenge himself against me on Saturday. I’m sure this is something that he’s looked forward to. But I didn’t get to this point by overlooking anybody.”

Brandon Adams:

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here. I’m looking to put forth the effort that will make me the new champion and have my hand raised on Saturday night.

“I just want to put on a performance. I want us to give the fans something to remember. I want it to go down in history. I need that opponent who can help me make history.

“I believe Jermall is everything that he has shown and proven to be. That’s what I’m up against and that’s the kind of challenge that I want on Saturday.

“This fight on Saturday is going to be fireworks. We’re both bringing our A-game. I don’t get too much into what other people think. I go by what I believe, and I believe in myself. I always have and always will.

“I’ve been through a whole lot in my whole life and I’m to the point where everything is going golden now and I’m grateful for it. We’re going to put it all on the table and all on the line in that ring.

“The object to boxing is to hit and not get hit, any elite fighter, they do that pretty well. I plan to do that. Jermall is a champion, you can’t take anything from his line of work and what he has done. But since I am the guy that hasn’t been around, or the guy that people don’t know much about, I have a great opportunity to showcase a little bit more of who I am. I am excited to do that.”

“I’m a fan friendly fighter. I’m looking to become a world champion on Saturday night and I’m going to leave it all on the line. It’s one fight at a time and this is the biggest opportunity yet.”