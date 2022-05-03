La pelea del 21 de mayo por el título supermediano interino de la OMB entre Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) y el campeón de peso mediano de la OMB Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) ha sido pospuesta debido a una lesión en el hombro sufrida por Andrade durante un entrenamiento. La pelea estaba programada para llevarse a cabo en el patio trasero de Parker en el Pride Park Stadium en Derby, Inglaterra.
