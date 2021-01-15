All Star Boxing, Inc President & CEO Felix “Tuto” Zabala announced Friday morning the signing of former world title challenger Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-3-1, 8 KOs) to a multi-year exclusive deal. Axel, 20, is coming fresh off his win in the Telemundo summer series, where he captured the WBA Fedecentro title in 10 round unanimous over Saul “Baby” Juarez. After his win, Axel cracked the WBC rankings, positioning himself #8 in the strawweight category and a step closer to a world title opportunity.

“I feel very happy to start this new stage of my career with a great company in All Star Boxing, Inc” stated Axel “Mini” Vega “My dream is to be world champion, and this year I look forward to accomplishing that”

Axel, born in Distrito Federal but now residing in Ensenada, Baja Californiia, Mexico where he trains under the guidance of his manager Jose Gonzalez Valenzuela.

“We look forward to working with this young champion in “Mini”(Axel Vega)” stated Felix “Tuto” Zabala “He was impressive in his last outing on our series, which led to this signing with our company. We strongly believe this kid can be a world champion at 105,108 and has certainly proved he is ready for the challenge.”