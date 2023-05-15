By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos: Bob Ryder

Vick Green and Pulse Boxing showcased why Toledo is the home of some of the top prospects and stars of the nation. Albert Bell (23-0, 6 KOs) scored his 23rd victory against a chippy opponent, William Encarnacion (20-5, 16 KOs). The talent gap between the two fighters in the main event was wide.

Encarnacion tried to smother the speed and skill of Bell. In the 1st Round, Bell battled some headbutts and early pressure by Encarnacion. Even with his opponent’s tactics in the first, Bell was looked to be the more skilled fighter. In the 2nd Round, Bell was able to land a right, then a left to Encarnacion to score a knockdown. Encarnacion, surviving the knockdown, took left hooks to his head followed by right jabs by Bell. Later in Round 3, Bell was, now, landing hard right overhands to Encarnacion’s head. In Round 4, Bell showcased his speed by leaving his guard down and still being too fast for Encarnacion. For Round 5, we saw Encarnacion lose a point for continually ramming his head towards Bell’s head in the clinch. In the 6th Round, Bell controlled the tempo and pace. During the 7th, Encarnacion continued to disrupt the flow by holding and lunging towards Bell. In the 8th, Encarnacion had another point deducted for hitting the back of Bell’s head. In the last two rounds, Bell seemed frustrated by Encarnacion’s lunging head. The 10-Round decision kept the WBO and NABO Junior Lightweight Championship with Bell, as he won dominating the scorecards (100-87, 100-87, 100-87). If you are Bell, your talent is at such a level that all your opponents can try to do is disrupt your speed and accuracy of the punches. I would love to see Bell face some top 20 opponents in the near future.

The co-main event had Super Featherweight Tyler McCreary (17-2-1, 8 KOs) score a 1:22 knockout victory in the 1st Round. His opponent, Jake Bornea (14-5-1, 7 KOs) took a delayed reaction to a body shot. He could not continue, as he fell over without being able to beat the count.

Welterweight Antwan Jones (12-0, 6 KOs) beat Gilberto Pereira dos Santos (16-13, 12 KOs) by TKO. dos Santos could not answer the 3rd Round starting bell due to injury.

Welterweight Angelo Snow (9-4, 6 KOs) won by UD (60-54, 60-54, 60-54) over Rodrigo Lopes Rodrigues (8-6, 7 KOs). The bout, although lopsided on the scorecards, was entertaining. Snow was even able to show off his speed.

Super Featherweight Wayne Lawrence (5-0, 2 KOs) defeated Rodney Mandala (0-2) by UD (40-36, 40-36, 40-36).

Super Middleweight Dante Witcher (2-0, 1 KO) beat Brandon Clark (2-6, 1 KO) by UD (40-36, 40-36, 39-37). The fight was more exciting than the scorecards read, as both fighters showed heart and boxed well.

Heavyweight James “Nothing Nice” Evans (6-0-1, 6 KOs) easily defeated Marcus Maulding (3-7, 3 KOs) by KO at the 1:47 mark of the 1st Round. A shot to Maulding’s head produced the knockdown that he could not recover from.

Super Featherweight Raynell Williams (15-1, 8 KOs) landed a liver shot to opponent John Mark Alimane (8-4, 4 KOs). Alimane tried jumping up from the KO before the 10-second mark, but the fight was waived off by the Referee giving the TKO victory to Williams at the 2:46 mark of the 1st Round.

The opening fight of the night had Super Lightweight David Craddock (4-0, 2 KOs) won by TKO at the 52-second mark of the 2nd Round over Isaiah Martin (0-1).

