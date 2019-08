Hundreds of boxing fans crammed the main square in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico, to see former WBC middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who returns to the ring Saturday.



“I’m ready,” said Junior, who looked very quick and powerful on the pads. “I putting in 100-percent to my training, focused on boxing. I’m aiming to become world champion again and I still have a lot of history to write!”