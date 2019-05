WBC super welterweight champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison (28-2, 21 KOs) and former super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (31-1, 15 KOs) will step into the ring for a highly anticipated rematch live in primetime Sunday, June 23 on FOX and FOX Deportes from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The card also features former world champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux (18-1, 12 KOs) taking on Julio Ceja (32-3, 28 KOs) in a WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator.