Lightweight prospect Wilfredo “El Bravo” Vega (7-0, 3 KOs) of Dunkirk, NY, has inked a long term deal with All Star Boxing, Inc. Wilfredo met with All Star’s front office at the Seneca Niagra Resort and Casino to get his career back on track. Trainer 4x cruiserweight world champion Carlos “Sugar” De Leon is looking to get his fighter in the ring as soon as possible.

“Wilfredo has a lot of talent, we are excited to become part of the Boxeo Telemundo series, I’ve known Tuto Zabala Jr. all my life and I like the way he works,” said Sugar De Leon.

“We are extremely pleased to bring Wilfredo to All Star, he has a strong fan base and he will be an asset for our project in Buffalo, NY” said Tuto Zabala, Jr., President of All Star Boxing, Inc.

“I would like to thank All Star for the opportunity and my team, I can’t wait to get back in the ring as soon as possible and pursue my dream of one day becoming a world champion.

All Star Boxing, will commence a Seneca Fight Night Series on Telemundo in October of 2019. This series will continue into 2020 with Boxeo Telemundo broadcasting shows LIVE from the Seneca Niagra Resort and Casino.