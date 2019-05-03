IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (13-0, 13 KOs), his challenger Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic (24-1, 17 KOs), IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (30-1-2, 20 KOs) and his challenger Ryuichi Funai (31-7, 22 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s ESPN-televised world title twinbill at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

This is what the fighters had to say.



Artur Beterbiev: “I have a great opponent on Saturday night, but of course, I want to unify the titles. There are many great light heavyweights, and as a fighter, I want to test myself against the best. I want to be #1 in the division.”

Radivoje Kalajdzic: “About two years ago, I quit boxing. I had a really bad injury, got a job and went up to 225 pounds. Mentally, physically, I was done. Then, I had this procedure, stem cells, and over time it did a miracle. Look at me now. I’m on ESPN fighting for a world title. Life is great.”



Jerwin Ancajas: “My last fight – my sixth title defense against Alejandro Santiago Barrios – was a hard fight for me. This will be my seventh title defense. We are confident, but we respect the challenge in front of us. Funai is a good, tough fighter.”

Ryuichi Funai: “I am extremely excited to put on a great performance. I have a strong heart, and I will be aggressive. I thank Ancajas for the opportunity, but I am here to become the new champion.”