Middleweight Christopher Pearson (17-2, 12 KOs) showed he still has the goods on previously unbeaten WBC #9 rated Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1, 7 KOs), taking ten round unanimous decision on Thursday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Pearson previously defeated Falcao by split decision when they met in the World Series of Boxing back in 2011. Tonight, Pearson came on strong down the stretch to pull away to a 97-93, 96-94, 96-94 verdict. With the win, Pearson claimed the vacant WBC Latino middleweight title.

In a clash for the WBC International middleweight title, Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (27-1-1, 23 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Vitalii Kopylenko (28-2, 16 KOs). Kopylenko dropped Butler in round eight with a body shot, but Butler prevailed on two cards 96-93, 96-93. Kopylenko was up 95-94 on the third card.

Unbeaten super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (23-0, 17 KOs) retained his NABA and NABO titles with a ten round unanimous decision against Alan Campa (17-5, 11 KOs). Scores were 99-90, 97-92, 99-90.

Middleweight Alexis Salazar (22-3, 9 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Abraham Cordero (13-4-2, 7 KOs).

Super welterweight Richard Acevedo moved to 5-0, 5 KOs with a first round demolition of Mario Sosa (3-2, 3 KOs).