Super middleweight Vitali Kopelenko knocked down Steven Butler on Thursday night, but wound up on the losing end of a split decision on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Bobby Hitz, Kopelenko’s promoter, has called for a rematch.

“There was a lot on the line,” said Hitz. “In the end, Kopylenko came up short. It was a close fight, but Kopylenko outperformed Butler. He threw more punches, pressed the action, and his defense made Butler miss over and over again.

“I don’t agree with the scorecards that had Butler winning it. Butler had his moments, but not enough to win. I, along with many of the fans watching, would love a rematch. I don’t think this hurts Vitali’s standing. People (other than his team) didn’t expect him to win, and in my eyes, in the eyes of Dave Moretti, the judge, and in the eyes of the people booing after the decision, he did. I hope Butler will give Kopylenko the rematch that he and the fans deserve.”