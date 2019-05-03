“I am in a ruthless state of mind,” says former super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on his June 23 rematch with WBC super welterweight champion Tony Harrison.

“I am upset and this upcoming fight, I am going to give it 110 percent. I am way hungrier now than I was before. I am not desperate for a win because I know how to win. The judges gave me a bad decision because I didn’t get the knockout, but you don’t have to knock everybody out to beat them. He knows he didn’t beat me. He knows exactly what happened. He knows he can’t beat me. If I have to go in there and prove it again, I will.”

—–

For his part, the champ Tony Harrison stated, “I plan on doing the exact same thing to Jermell that I did in December. I’m going to get the win, and then I don’t want to hear any more crying or excuses!”