By Hesiquio Balderas

Former super middleweight world champion Carl Froch is in Las Vegas to work as a color commentator for SKY Sports. After having breakfast at the MGM Grand Cafe Studio restaurant, Carl had a few words about the Canelo-Jacobs fight among other things.



“I think Jacobs is a good fighter, he is fast, he is big and is a world champion, but Canelo is too strong. He has the power and I believe at this moment he is the best there is, he is at his peak. I believe Canelo is going to win.”

On a personal level, Froch doesn’t regret his retirement and doesn’t plan to come back to the ring.

“I retired because I lost the desire to fight. I didn’t want to do it anymore. I’m still in good shape. I weigh around 185. I could easily go down to 175 pounds but I have three kids now, a family, why would I want to come back? That’s it for me.”