By David Finger

Day three of the 37th Annual WBO Convention continued with an unexpected award ceremony as Craig Houk , founder of the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame, presented an award recognizing WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel. From there the WBO presented a short video on the partnership between WBO Kids Drug Free and Jake Paul’s non-profit foundation Boxing Bullies. The video also highlighted the work done by the WBO to help fund the opening of numerous gyms in Puerto Rico. A motion was then made and voted on to allow the WBO to donate, or join funds, with Paul’s foundation to create 20,000 scholarships. The money, which was matched by Paul’s foundation, was unanimously approved by the board and earned a special message of support from Vice President John Duggan. Valcarcel also personally donated an additional $10,000 of his personal funds to the scholarship foundation.

There was a discussion on possible “phantom” sanctioned fights in Mexico and a discussion by WBO member Oskar Canjura of El Salvador expressing concerns about the emergence in Central America about amateur fights that have been promoted as “semi-pro”.

Valcarcel then spoke about the WBO’s support for the Boxing Hall of Fame and how he wanted the executive committee to approve a $50,000 donation to assist the Boxing Hall of Fame to obtain a new roof. Ed Brophy, executive director of the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, spoke briefly and thanked the WBO for their continued support as well as thanking WBO member Joe Hernandez of Miami, whose company deals with roofing repairs in Florida and who offered his expertise. The motion was granted after being voted on by the WBO executive committee.

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz spoke in support of Boxrec as well as his wish to see programs to support boxing training for younger children that he supports to expand into Puerto Rico.

WBO entertains a return to Russia

WBO President Valcarcel then initiated a discussion on the issue regarding the Russian Federation and if the WBO should revisit their decision prohibiting the sanctioning of title fights inside of the borders of the Russian Federation. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, all four major sanctioning organizations responded by refusing sanctioning any title fight in Russia. But both the WBA and IBF have elected to end their boycott and allow championship fights to be held in Russia, something that has prompted some members of the WBO to seek a reevaluation of the policy. David Gazarian of RCC Boxing in Russia, who was in San Juan as a representative of the Russian Delegation, spoke to the WBO executive committee and he discussed how the WBA and IBF are now back in Russia and how he was hopeful that the WBO would also return.

“We also really want the World Boxing Organization to come back (to) Russia,” Gazarian said. “We want clear competition.”

Gazarian also stressed his view that boxing should be separate from politics.

“First of all, we want to say sports is outside of politics,” Gazarian added. “We want to have international fights in Russia, in our territory, and we really hope we can do anything for WBO (to come back) to Russia and that we have an opportunity to cooperate again.”

Gazarian also discussed how his promotional outfit was already doing championship fights in Russia with another sanctioning organization.

WBO member Sergei Khursanov of Russia was then asked by President Valcarcel what his opinion was regarding a WBO return to Russia.

“I hope.” Khursanov added. “We need to do title fights in Russia. Two organizations are doing them…we have many, many title fights in Russia.”

Khursanov also reassured President Valcarcel that there was no prohibition on American fighters coming to Russia to fight for championship fights.

WBO Europe Vice President Istvan “Koko” Kovacs of Hungary made a motion to investigate the issue of a return to Russia and to get a report back to the executive committee in the next thirty days.

However, not every member of the WBO Executive Committee was in favor of a return to Russia.

“The issue was brought in very fast, but I want to stress my position,” WBO founder and championship committee chairman Luis Bautista Salas said. “I believe in ‘we the people’. And we are stretched in our position in democracy. So morally and ethically I am against any, any thing that has to do with Russia at this moment! That is my personal position and I have to let everyone know about it.”

After a short break, WBO member Tsuyoshi Yasukochi from Japan gave a brief report on the state of WBO boxing in Japan, including the controversy surrounding the WBO world flyweight title fight between Anthony Olascuaga and Jonathan Gonzalez two weeks ago in Japan. The fight, which was initially declared a first round TKO win for the Los Angeles native, ended after Gonzalez was cut during the opening round but was cleared to continue. However, moments later Gonzalez told referee Robert Hoyle he could not see and Hoyle initially stopped the fight and declared it a TKO. However Yasukochi, acting in his capacity as a representative of the Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) advised Hoyle that the fight should be declared a no-contest.

The discussion then went into procedure for the elections scheduled the following day. He then opened a discussion about the location of next year’s convention, asking Istvan Kovacs about Hungary hosting the WBO convention during the 100-year anniversary of the Hungarian Boxing Federation. However, the following day there will be at least two presentations by other members for Colombia and Orlando, Florida hosting the WBO Convention. The event closed with a tribute to the 93-year old Bob Arum, who came down to San Juan to visit and take part in the Convention. Arum and both Valcarcel and Bautista Salas exchanged kind words, with Valcarcel expressing gratitude over Arum’s dedication to the WBO over the years.