Local favorite Rene Santiago (13-4, 9 KOs) of Puerto Rico defeated Ricardo Astuvilca (23-3, 5 KOs) of Peru by ten round unanimous decision on Wednesday night at the Coliseo Alcalde Marcelo Trujillo Panisse in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Santiago was in control early but Astuvilca was very game and fought well in the middle rounds Astuvilca was cut in round six by an accidental headbutt. During a heated exchange in round seven, Astuvilca hurt his right arm after landing a punch to the head of Santiago. The ringside doctor checked on his arm before the start of round eight and ruled him fit to continue. The last two rounds had multiple heated exchanges with Santiago getting the better of them. The official scores in the end were 98-92 and 100-90 twice, all in favor to Santiago, who won the WBO NABO light flyweight title.

The event was promoted by Miguel Cotto, Hector Soto, Felix Tuto Zabala Jr as part of the WBO convention. ESPN Knockout televised with Hall of Famer and former two-division world champion Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon commentating. Acknowledged in the ring were “Sugar” Shane Mosley and Acelino “Popo” Freitas, as well as Calderon.