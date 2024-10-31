By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten elongated southpaw prospect Kaishu Harada (5-0, 2 KOs; amateur 49-14), 125, proved too fast and elusive for ex-OPBF champ Pete Apolinar (17-6-1, 10 KOs), 125.75, winning a shutout decision (all 80-72) over eight lopsided rounds on Saturday (October 26) in Tokyo, Japan. The 5’10” lefty Harada, former silver medal winner in the national amateur tournaments in 2022 prior to his entry into the paid ranks, swept all rounds with great ease despite the veteran Filipino’s inaccurate wild swings that he perfectly averted with his faster footwork. Kaishu, 24, formerly the team captain of Komazawa university boxing club, may zoom up soon by defeating OPBF#9 Apolinar so one-sidedly.

Promoter: Dangan Promotions.

