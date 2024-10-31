October 31, 2024
Boxing Results

Unbeaten Harada shuts out ex-OPBF champ Apolinar

Harada241026 2

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten elongated southpaw prospect Kaishu Harada (5-0, 2 KOs; amateur 49-14), 125, proved too fast and elusive for ex-OPBF champ Pete Apolinar (17-6-1, 10 KOs), 125.75, winning a shutout decision (all 80-72) over eight lopsided rounds on Saturday (October 26) in Tokyo, Japan. The 5’10” lefty Harada, former silver medal winner in the national amateur tournaments in 2022 prior to his entry into the paid ranks, swept all rounds with great ease despite the veteran Filipino’s inaccurate wild swings that he perfectly averted with his faster footwork. Kaishu, 24, formerly the team captain of Komazawa university boxing club, may zoom up soon by defeating OPBF#9 Apolinar so one-sidedly.

Promoter: Dangan Promotions.

_

WBO President Paco Valcarcel steps down
Santigo decisions Astuvilca in Puerto Rico

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>