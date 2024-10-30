By Boxing Bob Newman
The 18th annual Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place this Saturday, November 2 at the Earth Convention Center inside the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, CT.
This year’s inductees include:
- Gary Balletto – Lightweight & Jr. Welterweight, star on Season 2 of The Contender
- Luis Rosa, Jr. – Super Bantamweight & Featherweight contender (Posthumously)
- Frank Lombardi – Judge
- George Phillips – Judge, Referee, Time Keeper
- Hector Rosario – Trainer
- Mike Mazzuli – Administrator, Commissioner
Mykquan Williams will be named Connecticut pro fighter of the year, while Troy Moore will be named amateur
fighter of the year.
Former four-time heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield will be the featured guest of honor.