The 18th annual Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place this Saturday, November 2 at the Earth Convention Center inside the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, CT.

This year’s inductees include:

Gary Balletto – Lightweight & Jr. Welterweight, star on Season 2 of The Contender

Luis Rosa, Jr. – Super Bantamweight & Featherweight contender (Posthumously)

Frank Lombardi – Judge

George Phillips – Judge, Referee, Time Keeper

Hector Rosario – Trainer

Mike Mazzuli – Administrator, Commissioner

Mykquan Williams will be named Connecticut pro fighter of the year, while Troy Moore will be named amateur

fighter of the year.

Former four-time heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield will be the featured guest of honor.