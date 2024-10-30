October 30, 2024
CTBHOF 2024 Induction Ceremony This Saturday

By Boxing Bob Newman

The 18th annual Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place this Saturday, November 2 at the Earth Convention Center inside the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, CT.

This year’s inductees include:

  • Gary Balletto – Lightweight & Jr. Welterweight, star on Season 2 of The Contender
  • Luis Rosa, Jr. – Super Bantamweight & Featherweight contender (Posthumously)
  • Frank Lombardi – Judge
  • George Phillips – Judge, Referee, Time Keeper
  • Hector Rosario – Trainer
  • Mike Mazzuli – Administrator, Commissioner

Mykquan Williams will be named Connecticut pro fighter of the year, while Troy Moore will be named amateur
fighter of the year.

Former four-time heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield will be the featured guest of honor.

