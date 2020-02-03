February 3, 2020
Boxing News

3 world title challengers return March 19

Three homegrown Golden Boy fighters will make their ring returns after challenging for world titles on March 19 at Avalon Hollywood.

In the main event, Joet Gonzalez (23-1, 14 KOs) will take on Chris Avalos (27-7, 20 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight fight. Gonzalez returns after challenging for the WBO featherweight world championship in October 2019.

In the co-main event, Lamont Roach Jr. (19-1-1, 7 KOs) will fight Neil John Tabanao (17-7, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight fight. Roach Jr. comes back after challenging for the WBO junior lightweight world title in November 2019.

Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KO) fights in a six-round super flyweight clash against Lucia Nuñez (7-10). Esparza will return after fighting for the WBA interim flyweight title in November 2019.

The event will be streamed live on DAZN.

