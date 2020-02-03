Three homegrown Golden Boy fighters will make their ring returns after challenging for world titles on March 19 at Avalon Hollywood.

In the main event, Joet Gonzalez (23-1, 14 KOs) will take on Chris Avalos (27-7, 20 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight fight. Gonzalez returns after challenging for the WBO featherweight world championship in October 2019.

In the co-main event, Lamont Roach Jr. (19-1-1, 7 KOs) will fight Neil John Tabanao (17-7, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight fight. Roach Jr. comes back after challenging for the WBO junior lightweight world title in November 2019.

Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KO) fights in a six-round super flyweight clash against Lucia Nuñez (7-10). Esparza will return after fighting for the WBA interim flyweight title in November 2019.

The event will be streamed live on DAZN.