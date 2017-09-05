Special WBC belt for Golovkin-Alvarez winner

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Photo: Alma Montiel

This Tuesday in Mexico City, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman unveiled the second edition of the Adolfo López Mateos Belt, also known as Huichol belt, which will be awarded to the winner of the middleweight championship fight between Genady ‘GGG’ Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The belt is one hundred percent Mexican and it is to honor the two dates that are celebrated annually in Mexican boxing on May 5 and September 16,” Sulaimán commented. “The Huichol Belt is a beautiful piece, it has the Mexican flag and the flag of Kazakhstan, both fighters are at their best and is the one that fans have been waiting for, whoever wins will be ratified as the best in the world.”