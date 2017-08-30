August 30, 2017

GGG-Canelo: Finally some trash talk

WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) have gone out of their way to not insult each other in advance of their September 16 PPV showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But their trainers Eddy Reynoso (Canelo) and Abel Sanchez (GGG) finally picked up the pace a little bit.

Eddy Reynoso: “We are working hard in the gym. We know Golovkin is a strong boxer, but Saul is a better boxer, and his time is now.”

Abel Sanchez: “Gennady needs to beat Canelo. He needs to destroy Canelo, destroy the aura that he has right now.”

It doesn’t meet Mayweather-McGregor press tour standards by any stretch, but maybe the camps will ratchet up the banter as the fight approaches.

