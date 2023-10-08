Zurdo Ramirez vence a Smith en eliminatoria de la AMB En una eliminatoria de peso crucero de la AMB, Zurdo Ramírez (45-1, 30 KOs) anotó una decisión unánime en diez asaltos contra Joe Smith Jr. (28-5, 22 KOs) del Chelsea dentro del Cosmopolitan de Las Vegas. Ramírez se movió bien y superó a Smith en la primera mitad de la pelea. Smith se recuperó en la recta final, pero fue demasiado poco y demasiado tarde. Las puntuaciones fueron 99-91 3x. Resultados desde Las Vegas Like this: Like Loading...

