November 15, 2024
Zurdo, Billam-Smith make weight

Zurdo Ramirez 199.6 vs. Chris Billam-Smith 199.4
(WBA/WBO cruiserweight unification)\

Jose Ramirez 139.6 vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.140
William Zepeda 134.2 vs. Tevin Farmer 135
(WBC interim lightweight title)
Oscar Collazo 104.8 vs. Thammanoon Niyomtrong 104.8
(WBA/WBO minimumweight unification)
Oscar Duarte 141.8 vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov 141.8
Ziyad Almaayouf 143.2 vs. Juan Garcia 141.8

Venue: The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

  • Ziyad UD Juan García
    Ziyad should pick a tougher rival not a taxi driver

    Collazo vs niyomtrong

    Collazo Dec………25%
    Thai Dec……………25%
    Draw…………………25%
    Collazo ko Tko …….17%
    Thai ko Tko ,………….8%

    Close fight

    Duarte vs akhmedov

    Draw……………………..20%
    Alhmedov dec ……..20%
    Duarte Dec ………….20%
    Akhmedov ko Tko …..20%
    Duarte ko Tko ………20%

    This could be the fight of the night and maybe of the year as well

  • Ramírez va Barboza

    Ramírez Dec…..29%
    Draw ……………….23%
    Barboza dec ………….21%
    Ramirez ko Tko ……18%
    Barboza ko Tko …..9%

    Close fight

  • Zepeda vs farmer

    Zepeda ko Tko ….61%
    Zepeda Dec……….24%
    Farmer dec ……..11%
    Farmer ko Tko …3%
    Draw ………………….1%

    Over 6.5 rds -135
    Under 6.5 rds even

    I think Zepeda should pick a tougher rival farmer won’t help Zepeda to polish him for his fight against shakur

  • Zurdo vs smith

    Smith Dec…………31%
    Smith. Ko Tko …31%
    Zurdo dec ………16%
    Zurdo ko Tko …13%
    Draw ……………..9%

    O 8.5 -115
    U 8.5 -105

  • Cruiserweight unification and strawweight unification on the same card. How NICE IS THAT!

    I got Zurdo, Collazo, Ramirez, Akhmedov & Zepeda.

