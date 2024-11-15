Zurdo Ramirez 199.6 vs. Chris Billam-Smith 199.4
(WBA/WBO cruiserweight unification)\
Jose Ramirez 139.6 vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.140
William Zepeda 134.2 vs. Tevin Farmer 135
(WBC interim lightweight title)
Oscar Collazo 104.8 vs. Thammanoon Niyomtrong 104.8
(WBA/WBO minimumweight unification)
Oscar Duarte 141.8 vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov 141.8
Ziyad Almaayouf 143.2 vs. Juan Garcia 141.8
Venue: The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Good card
I don’t see how zurdo can beat smith
Smith is very fast and strong for zurdo
Ziyad UD Juan García
Ziyad should pick a tougher rival not a taxi driver
Collazo vs niyomtrong
Collazo Dec………25%
Thai Dec……………25%
Draw…………………25%
Collazo ko Tko …….17%
Thai ko Tko ,………….8%
Close fight
Duarte vs akhmedov
Draw……………………..20%
Alhmedov dec ……..20%
Duarte Dec ………….20%
Akhmedov ko Tko …..20%
Duarte ko Tko ………20%
This could be the fight of the night and maybe of the year as well
Ramírez va Barboza
Ramírez Dec…..29%
Draw ……………….23%
Barboza dec ………….21%
Ramirez ko Tko ……18%
Barboza ko Tko …..9%
Close fight
Zepeda vs farmer
Zepeda ko Tko ….61%
Zepeda Dec……….24%
Farmer dec ……..11%
Farmer ko Tko …3%
Draw ………………….1%
Over 6.5 rds -135
Under 6.5 rds even
I think Zepeda should pick a tougher rival farmer won’t help Zepeda to polish him for his fight against shakur
Zurdo vs smith
Smith Dec…………31%
Smith. Ko Tko …31%
Zurdo dec ………16%
Zurdo ko Tko …13%
Draw ……………..9%
O 8.5 -115
U 8.5 -105
Cruiserweight unification and strawweight unification on the same card. How NICE IS THAT!
I got Zurdo, Collazo, Ramirez, Akhmedov & Zepeda.
Collazo vs Thai …draw
Duarte vs akhmedov draw
Ramirez Dec Barboza
Zepeda Tko 4 farmer
Smith Dec zurdo