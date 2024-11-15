Zurdo, Billam-Smith make weight Zurdo Ramirez 199.6 vs. Chris Billam-Smith 199.4

(WBA/WBO cruiserweight unification)\



Jose Ramirez 139.6 vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.140



William Zepeda 134.2 vs. Tevin Farmer 135

(WBC interim lightweight title)



Oscar Collazo 104.8 vs. Thammanoon Niyomtrong 104.8

(WBA/WBO minimumweight unification)



Oscar Duarte 141.8 vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov 141.8

Ziyad Almaayouf 143.2 vs. Juan Garcia 141.8 Venue: The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Golden Boy

