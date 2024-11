Weights from Atlantic City Avious Griffin 147 vs. Adrian Gutierrez 147

Dominique Crowder 120 vs. Duke Micah 120

Justin Figueroa 155 vs. Omar Rosales 155

Donte Layne 167 vs. Shaquille Cameron 162

Dwyke Flemmings, Jr. 156 vs. David Lobo Ramirez 155

Bruce Seldon, Jr. 231 vs. Julio Mendoz 231

Stacia Suttles 141 vs. Maroya Agapova 138

Shera Mae Patricio 119 vs. Sarah Click 120

Giacomo Micheli 140 vs. Ronnell Burnett 140 Venue: The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

Promoter: Boxing Insider Promotions

Venue: The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

Promoter: Boxing Insider Promotions

TV: DAZN

