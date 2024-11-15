Light heavyweight stars will go face-to-face as WBC interim light heavyweight champion David “El Monstro” Benavídez and WBA light heavyweight champion David Morrell Jr. hold a Los Angeles press conference to preview their showdown that will headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, February 1 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The press conference will also feature WBC featherweight world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and former unified world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., as they meet in a much-anticipated rematch in the co-main event.
Also at Tuesday’s press conference will be fan-favorite and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and hard-charging contender Angel Fierro, as they meet in an all-Mexican attraction, and rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. and former unified champion Jeison Rosario, who square off in the pay-per-view opener.
I can’t wait for this one. That’s how you set the tone for the year!! Solid undercard thus far.
Beterbiev has three secondary champions (and a #1 contender who has been waiting over a year and a half for his shot)… might as well fight each other. All at least good fights except Ramos – Fierro – that is filth.
He’ll of a fight !!!
I can’t wait !!!!
Morrell hasn’t fought anyone but Uber drivers from Uganda. He’s gonna get murdered by Coke head Benavides.
Canelo still #1. NOBODY BEATS CANELO @ 168LBS. NOBODY, you hear me?
LOL yeah right, like Benavidez murdered Gvodzyk lmao
Shut up retard.
Thats gonna be an amazing fight! I expect a toe-to-toe war!
WOOOWWWW!!!! That is all I have to say (for now).
Great fight and card. The difference between Benavidez and Canelo is that ever since Canelo lost to Bivol, he’s been cherry picking opponents he could beat and Benavidez been fighting the tougher fighters.