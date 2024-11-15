Light heavyweight stars will go face-to-face as WBC interim light heavyweight champion David “El Monstro” Benavídez and WBA light heavyweight champion David Morrell Jr. hold a Los Angeles press conference to preview their showdown that will headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, February 1 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference will also feature WBC featherweight world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and former unified world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., as they meet in a much-anticipated rematch in the co-main event.

Also at Tuesday’s press conference will be fan-favorite and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and hard-charging contender Angel Fierro, as they meet in an all-Mexican attraction, and rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. and former unified champion Jeison Rosario, who square off in the pay-per-view opener.