Zepeda vence a Redkach en California El ex retador al título mundial José “Chon” Zepeda (38-5, 28 KOs) destruyó a Ivan Redkach (24-8-1, 19 KOs) en un choque de peso welter el viernes por la noche en el Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, California. Zepeda derribó a Redkach con un golpe al cuerpo en el primer asalto y RedKach apenas superó el conteo. El final llegó después de dos caídas más en el segundo asalto. El tiempo era 2:02. Canelo amplio favorito sobre Berlanga este sábado La OMB ordena revancha Espinoza-Ramírez por título pluma Like this: Like Loading...

