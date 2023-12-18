Hollywood Fight Nights returns to the Chumash Casino Resort on February 23, headlined by a ten-round main event featuring undefeated Gor Yeritsyan (17-0, 14 KOs) against Quinton Randall (13-1-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title, broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass.

Yeritsyan, a native of Armenia, returns to action following a career-best victory on November 9, in New York City, an eight round unanimous decision over Luis Alberto Veron. The 28-year-old Yeritsyan is trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.