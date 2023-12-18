December 18, 2023
Boxing News

Yeritsyan headlines Feb 24 at Chumash

Hollywood Fight Nights returns to the Chumash Casino Resort on February 23, headlined by a ten-round main event featuring undefeated Gor Yeritsyan (17-0, 14 KOs) against Quinton Randall (13-1-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title, broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass.

Yeritsyan, a native of Armenia, returns to action following a career-best victory on November 9, in New York City, an eight round unanimous decision over Luis Alberto Veron. The 28-year-old Yeritsyan is trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.

Jai Opetaia vacates IBF cruiser title
Vayson upsets ex-world champ Yamanaka

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>