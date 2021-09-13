En una eliminatoria de peso súper mediano de la AMB, el No. 1 de la AMB Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) venció con un nocaut en el décimo asalto sobre el clasificado No. 10 de la AMB Lennox Allen (22-2, 14 KOs) el domingo por la noche en el Jekpe-Jek Arena. en Astana, Kazajstán. Lucha competitiva hasta que Yerbossynuly atrapó a Allen en una esquina y lo derribó de rodillas para el conteo.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
