Yerbossynuly KOs Allen en eliminatoria de la AMB En una eliminatoria de peso súper mediano de la AMB, el No. 1 de la AMB Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) venció con un nocaut en el décimo asalto sobre el clasificado No. 10 de la AMB Lennox Allen (22-2, 14 KOs) el domingo por la noche en el Jekpe-Jek Arena. en Astana, Kazajstán. Lucha competitiva hasta que Yerbossynuly atrapó a Allen en una esquina y lo derribó de rodillas para el conteo. Tapia vence a Bunchan en 47 segundos en Dubai Declaraciones de Belfort-Holyfield

