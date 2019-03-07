Two of the biggest punchers in British boxing — light heavyweight Anthony Yarde and heavyweight Daniel Dubois — are ready to put on a Friday afternoon show for American fight fans. The live five-fight stream begins at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on ESPN+.

In the main event, Yarde (17-0, 16 KOs), who has knocked out 15 opponents in a row, will defend his WBO Intercontinental belt in a 10-rounder against 38-year-old Baltimore native Travis “Seveer” Reeves (17-3-2, 7 KOs) at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London. In one of the co-features, Dubois (9-0, 8 KOs) will battle 6’8 former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu (16-5, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO Global belt.

In other action, Liam “The Machine” Williams (19-2-1, 14 KOs) will make the first defense of his British middleweight title against “Smokin” Joe Mullender (11-2, 5 KOs).

British welterweight champion Johnny “The Pexican” Garton (23-1-1, 10 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against Chris Jenkins (20-3-2, 8 KOs).

Hamzah Sheeraz (6-0, 2 KOs) will take on Rod Douglas Jr. (2-1, 0 KOs) in a super welterweight tilt scheduled for six rounds.