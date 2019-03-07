Former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (34-2, 20 KOs) will battle Adrian Granados (20-6-2, 14 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight bout that will headline the live prime time event presented by Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes on Saturday, April 20 from Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly StubHub Center) in Carson, California.

Heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr. (31-1, 20 KOs) takes on Alexander Dimitrenko (41-4, 26 KOs) in a 10-round bout in the co-feature and unbeaten contender Brandon Figueroa (18-0, 13 KOs) battles Yonfrez Parejo (22-3-1, 11 KOs) in a 12-round match for the WBA interim super bantamweight title that opens the primetime FOX broadcast.