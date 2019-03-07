By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Sydney-based super featherweight Joel Brunker (34-3, 20 KOs) returns to ring action on Saturday against Bruno Vifuaviwili (22-2-1, 5 KOs) over twelve rounds at the Windsor Function Centre, Windsor, NSW, Australia with the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title up for grabs.

Brunker is coming off a three round knockout over Revo Rengkung last November with two of his three losses coming from former IBF world champion Lee Selby and current IBF champion Josh Warrington in 2015. Vifuaviwili, 23, is from Tanzania and scored his best win in 2018 when he upset WBA #9 Billel Dib by ten round decision.

