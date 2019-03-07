Unbeaten Washington State native Patrick Ferguson (14-0-1, 11KOs) and local favorite Abraham Tabul (14-1-1, 12KOs) officially weighed in today ahead of their rematch. Ferguson weighed in at a fit 199.5 and Tabul at much lighter.190. The pair fought to a disputed draw nearly a year ago. The rematch will take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra, Ghana tomorrow.

