The WBC Board of Governors has decided to enforce the ruling from the 2018 WBC Convention and has ordered WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to fulfill his mandatory obligations by fighting Dominic Breazeale next. The free negotiations period for Wilder’s mandatory defense begins now and if no agreement is reached between the camps, the WBC shall conduct a purse offer ceremony on April 4 at WBC Headquarters in Mexico City.

The WBC had approved a direct Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch and ordered a WBC interim title fight between Breazeale and Dillian Whyte. However, Fury decided to fight a different opponent next so we’re getting Wilder-Breazeale.