Wilder says Joshua wants restraining order?!

By TMZSports.com

Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua’s so scared to meet him face to face, he’s doing everything he can to prevent an in-ring confrontation after his fight vs. Joseph Parker — including threatening a restraining order! At least, that’s what Deontay’s hearing.

Wilder says AJ was also planning on beefin’ up security at the arena … so he ain’t even gonna bother making the trip out to Principality Stadium in Wales for Joshua vs. Parker.

“I’m starting to hear about restraining orders and all this stuff … I don’t think they want this fight,” Deontay tells TMZ Sports.

Wilder says it’s too bad they can’t square up after Joshua presumably beats the brakes off Parker … ’cause it’d be the perfect opportunity to promote their heavyweight grudge match.

Deontay wants his fans to know he’s sorry … but promises DW vs. AJ is a matter of when, not if.