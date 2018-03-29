Burnett-Parejo final press conference

Ryan Burnett and Yonfrez Parejo held the last press conference before their fight this Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Bantamweight Super Championship in Cardiff, Wales. The fighters will star in one of the most interesting fights of the Anthony Joshua Vs. Joseph Parker undercard.



Burnett, who is undefeated and will defend his crown for the first time, spoke about the motivation to fight in Cardiff, where there is a lot of people who support him, and the need to win this fight.

Parejo commented on his preparation. He stressed that it was the best of his career and that he hopes to surprise Burnett and get the title thanks to his technique and strategy on the ring.

Now, they only have to comply with the weigh-in ceremony this Friday and mark the 118 pounds of the division.

Burnett has a record of 18 wins, no losses and 9 knockouts, while Parejo has a record of 21 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 10 knockouts.