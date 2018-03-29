Open Scoring set for WBC welter tourney

The ‘Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Welterweight Tournament’ presented by Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing starting on April 27 at the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, will have some unique aspects.

–Development and implementation of a standardized scoring process that clearly defines how the judges should score each bout.

–Additional judges to minimize margin of error. A fourth judge will be placed at ringside and a fifth judge will be placed in front of a TV monitor with no audio commentary. All five judges’ scorecards will be used if the fight goes the distance.

–Employment of an Open Scoring concept to allow fighters the knowledge if they are winning or losing a fight.

–Assignment of Neutral and Experienced Judges throughout the tournament.

Below are the previously announced 10-round welterweight matchups for the ‘Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Tournament.’

The lineups:

#1 ranked FELIX DIAZ, (19-2-0, 9 KO’s) of Santa Domingo, D.R. will clash with #8 ranked DERRIECK CUEVAS, (16-0-1, 13 KO’s) of Catano, Puerto Rico.

#2 ranked CHRIS VAN HEERDEN, (25-2-1, 12 KO’s) of Johannesburg, South Africa, faces #7 ranked TIMO SCHWARZKOPF, (18-1-0, 10 KO’s) of Stuttgart, Germany.

#3 ranked FREDRICK LAWSON, (26-1-0, 21 KO’s) battles #6 ranked BAISHANBO NASIYWULA, (13-1-1, 6 KO’s), of Urumqi, China.

#4 ranked RADZHAB BUTAEV, (8-0-0, 6 KO’s) of Russia faces #5 ranked BRAD SOLOMON, (27-1-0, 9 KO’s), of Douglasville, Georgia.

The two alternates chosen by the fan voting include FRANCISCO SANTANA, (26-6-1, 12 KO’s), of Santa Barbara, CA and PADDY GALLAGHER, (13-3-0, 8 KO’s) of Belfast, Northern Ireland.