Abel Sanchez: We are training for Canelo

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“For GGG having a great fight is more important (than money). He is getting older and I think his legacy is a little bit tarnished because of this last fight. In his mind, he understands what the fans want. In his mind, he understands what he needs to do.

“If the Commission on April 10 decides that (the Canelo Alvarez fight) does not happen, I’m sure than Tom Loeffler is thinking about some other plan. I’m sure that Tom will not get caught off guard – he’s too smart for that. But we are in camp for four weeks, we are training for Canelo,” said Abel Sanchez when Fightnews.com® spoke with the trainer of champions in LA.

Sanchez spoke about how much Golovkin wants to fight Canelo, how he always stays the same outside the ring and how GGG motivates him to be the best he can be.