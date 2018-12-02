By Miguel Maravilla

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) talked about his fight against former champ Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Two late knockdowns allowed Wilder to salvage a draw and retain the world title.



“What an amazing fight,” said Wilder. “We knew Tyson could box. I got out of the plan. I tried to knock him out, but this fight lived up to the expectations. I take nothing away from the fight. We both go home as winners. I’m happy with my performance.”

It looked like Wilder might have scored a twelfth round knockout when Fury laid motionless on the canvas for at least five seconds before somehow beating the count.

“I don’t know how he got up,” said Wilder. “Fury was laid out and I take nothing away from him. I really wanted to knock him out for the fans. I feel with the two knockdowns it should’ve put me on top.”

With the draw Wilder retains his WBC heavyweight title and it looks like the potential unification showdown with undisputed WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) might have to wait until after a Wilder-Fury rematch.



“In a rematch he will be more easier to hit and I will be more patient,” said Wilder. “I have always wanted to face all the champions. I would love to fight Joshua. That’s no secret, but those guys have other plans. I would love to fight a rematch and a fight with Joshua. I’m in a win/win situation,” Wilder said

“At this point we don’t know what’s next. The stronger fight is the rematch with Fury,” Wilder’s advisor Shelly Finkel said. “Deontay will fight anyone.”

