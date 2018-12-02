Adonis Stevenson’s family and promoter Yvon Michel are currently with him at the Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus in Quebec City. They want to inform friends and supporters that Adonis is currently in critical condition and in intensive care following his fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. They appreciate the concern and support of everyone for Adonis. There will be no other comment for now and they respectfully request your understanding of their desire to stay private. The 41-year-old Stevenson left the ring under his own power, but his condition changed very quickly and he was rushed to the closest hospital.