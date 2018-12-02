Photos: Pepe Rodriguez

Former WBC bantamweight champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (28-0, 22 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Renson “Gato” Robles (15-4, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Arena Pavillon del Norte in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.



Nery was the boss throughout the fight and repeatedly had Robles in trouble until the seventh round when the referee stopped the fight due to an accumulation of blows. Afterward, Nery stated he’ll be ready to “take back what’s mine” when Zanfer gets him another shot at the title he lost on the scale.

In the co-feature, former female champ Irma ¨Torbellino¨ Garcia (19-4-1, 3 KOs) won by eight round split decision over Isis Vargas (6-1, 1 KO) in a fight at bantamweight. Scores were 76-75 Vargas and 79-72, 80-71 for Garcia.

–

